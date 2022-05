Football

'That would have made me angry if I was younger' - Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has insisted his Liverpool side will "be ready" for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final away to Villarreal on Tuesday. Despite holding a two-goal lead from the first leg the Liverpool boss is adamant his side will treat the second leg "carefully" as they look to reach their third Champions League final in five years.

00:01:59, an hour ago