As Argentina captain, Messi made Liverpool’s Sadio Mane his first pick, with Ronaldo second and Frenkie de Jong third.

Portugal captain Ronaldo, meanwhile, did not choose Messi in his top three – picking Juventus team-mate Matthijs de Ligt, De Jong and Kylian Mbappe.

In total, Messi won 46 ranking points to win his sixth FIFA player of the year award, with Van Dijk (38) securing two more points than Ronaldo.

Lionel MessiGetty Images

WHERE THE VOTES WENT

Belgium skipper Eden Hazard also voted Mane first, then Van Dijk second and Messi third.

Messi was the first pick for Harry Kane (England), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Dani Alves (Brazil) and Hugo Lloris (France) among others.

Luka Modric (Croatia), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) and Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) were among those who put Ronaldo first.

Van Dijk was the first choice for Bayern Munich duo Manuel Neuer (Germany) and Robert Lewandowski (Poland).

Kane finished 10th overall, and he has Tottenham team-mate Heung-min Son to thanks after the South Korea captain picked the England forward.

Guyana skipper Sam Cox and Trinidad and Tobago's Khaleem Hyland also plumped for Kane in first.