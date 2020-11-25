Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has joined Jurgen Klopp on the shortlist for men’s coach of the year after FIFA released their full nominations for The Best awards.

Bielsa steered Leeds to the Premier League, ending a 16-year absence from the top tier, while Liverpool won the first division title for the first time since 1990 under Klopp’s watch.

The pair are joined by Hans-Dieter Flick after he inspired Bayern Munich to the treble when taking over midway through the season, with Europa League winning manager of Sevilla, Julen Lopetegui, also featuring along with Zinedine Zidane after he won La Liga with Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Jean-Luc Vasseur heads The Best Women’s Coach shortlist after guiding Lyon to yet another treble, while future England women's coach Sarina Wiegman, currently with the Netherlands, also features, as does Chelsea's Emma Hayes.

The Best FIFA Football Awards will be held on December 17.

Lewandowski favourite for The Best FIFA Men’s Player

There’s an 11-man shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Player, with Robert Lewandowski expected to win after he missed out on the Ballon d’Or when France Football cancelled the award due to the coronavirus pandemic impacting the football calendar.

Lewandowski inspired Bayern to the treble, with former team-mate Thiago Alcantara the only other player from the Champions League-winning side making the shortlist.

Thiago is joined by three current team-mates, as Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also feature.

Current holder Lionel Messi and two-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo make the cut as expected, with Kevin De Bruyne, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos completing the line-up.

There’s also an 11-player shortlist for The Best FIFA Women’s Player, with England and Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze among the nominees.

As well as best goalkeeper, the Puskas Award will also be given for the best goal, an accolade Son Heung-min and Luis Suarez are both up for.

Son scored a stunning solo goal against West Ham for Tottenham, while Suarez’s sublime backheel, which bounced over the Mallorca goalkeeper while the forward was playing for Barcelona, was a thing of beauty.

The Best FIFA Football Awards: Every shortlist

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

Thiago Alcântara (Spain / Bayern Munich / Liverpool)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / Bayern Munich)

Sadio Mané (Senegal / Liverpool)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / Barcelona)

Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

Sergio Ramos (Spain / Real Madrid)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands / Liverpool)

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City)

Delphine Cascarino (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway / Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Denmark / VfL Wolfsburg / Chelsea)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / Barcelona)

Ji So-yun (Korea Republic / Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea)

Saki Kumagai (Japan / Olympique Lyonnais)

Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany / Olympique Lyonnais)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal)

Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid)

Keylor Navas (Costa Rica / Paris Saint-Germain)

Manuel Neuer (Germany / Bayern Munich)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia / Atletico Madrid)

Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany / Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea)

Sarah Bouhaddi (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain)

Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / VfL Wolfsburg / Atletico Madrid)

Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

Ellie Roebuck (England / Manchester City)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United)

Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich)

Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Julen Lopetegui (Sevilla)

Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

Lluís Cortés (Barcelona)

Rita Guarino (Juventus)

Emma Hayes (Chelsea)

Stephan Lerch (VfL Wolfsburg)

Hege Riise (LSK Kvinner)

Jean-Luc Vasseur (Olympique Lyonnais)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)

FIFA Puskás Award

Per FIFA website

Shirley Cruz (CRC) – Costa Rica v. Panama [Concacaf Women’s Olympic qualifying] (28 January 2020)

Giorgian De Arrascaeta (URU) – Ceará SC v. CR Flamengo [Brasileirão - Brazil] (25 August 2019)

Jordan Flores (ENG) – Shamrock Rovers FC v. Dundalk FC [League of Ireland] (28 February 2020)

André-Pierre Gignac (FRA) – UANL Tigres v. Pumas UNAM [Liga MX - Mexico] (1 March 2020)

Sophie Ingle (WAL) – Arsenal WFC v. Chelsea FC Women [FA Women’s Super League - England] (19 January 2020)

Zlatko Junuzović (AUT) – SK Rapid Wien v. FC Red Bull Salzburg [Bundesliga - Austria] (24 June 2020)

Hlompho Kekana (RSA) – Mamelodi Sundowns FC v. Cape Town City FC [South African Premier Soccer League] (20 August 2019)

Son Heung-min (KOR) – Tottenham Hotspur FC v. Burnley FC [Premier League - England] (7 December 2019)

Leonel Quiñónez (ECU) – Universidad Católica v. CSD Macará [Serie A - Ecuador] (19 August 2019)

Luis Suárez (URU) – FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca [LaLiga[MG(1] - Spain] (7 December 2019)

Caroline Weir (SCO) – Manchester City WFC v. Manchester United WFC [FA Women’s Super League - England] (7 September 2019)

