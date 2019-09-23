HEADLINES FROM THE BEST AWARDS

22.06 - RAPINOE THE BEST

The final award of the night goes to Megan Rapinoe, who beats USA team-mate Alex Morgan and England's Lucy Bronze to be named The Best FIFA Women's Player.

20.59 - MESSI SCOOPS MAIN MEN'S PRIZE

Not what many expected... but it's hard to disagree. Lionel Messi has been crowned The Best FIFA Men’s Player for 2019 ahead of Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

20.52 - Men's FIFPro World XI

Not sure on the formation...

Men’s World XI: Alisson Becker (GK), Matthijs de Ligt (DEF), Sergio Ramos (DEF), Virgil van Dijk (DEF), Marcelo (DEF), Luka Modric (MID), Frenkie de Jong (MID), Eden Hazard (MID), Cristiano Ronaldo (FW), Kylian Mbappe (FW), Lionel Messi (FW)

20.42 - ELLIS THE BEST WOMEN'S COACH

No surprises here, Jill Ellis is named the Best Women’s Coach after winning her second World Cup with USA.

20.36 - ALISSON NAMED BEST MEN'S GOALKEEPER

Another award for Liverpool as Alisson Becker is named the best men's goalkeeper.

20.30 - FIFPRO WOMEN'S 11

The first-ever women's XI has been revaeled...

Sari van Veenendaal (GK)

Lucy Bronze (DEF)

Nilla Fischer (DEF)

Kelley O’Hara (DEF)

Wendie Renard (DEF)

Julie Ertz (MF)

Amandine Henry (MF)

Rose Lavelle (MF)

Marta (FW)

Alex Morgan (FW)

Megan Rapinoe (FW)

20.15 - BIELSA, LEEDS WIN FAIR PLAY AWARD

Leeds and their head coach Marcelo Bielsa have won the FIFA Fair Play award after letting Aston Villa equalise during their Championship showdown last season.

Here's the extraordinary moment in question...

20.10 - BEST WOMEN'S GOALKEEPER

20.01 - FIFA FAN AWARD

Goes to Silvia Grecco - the Brazilian mother who vividly describes Palmeiras matches to her blind son.

19.53 - KLOPP PIPS PEP

Jurgen Klopp has pipped Pep Guardiola to win The Best FIFA Men’s Coach award on Monday night.

19.49 - FIRST AWARD GOES TO ZSORI

Daniel Zsori has has beaten Lionel Messi and Juan Fernando Quintero to win the FIFA Puskas Award for his spectacular overhead kick for Debrecen.

19.38 - The ceremony has started, of course, with some ballet. We'll bring you updates on the winners as and when they are announced!

19.35 - Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Two giants of the game, but who will come out on top to win The Best FIFA Women's Player? Lucy Bronze will be hoping it's neither.

19.20 - Not long until the ceremony begins in Milan. As ever, the photo shoots beforehand have not disappointed...

19.00 - Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Jurgen Klopp are all dressed up for the occasion. Van Dijk is up for the main men's prize, Alisson for the goalkeeper award, while Klopp is hoping to pip Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino to win best men's coach.

18.45 - Goals, goals, goals... Lionel Messi goes up against Juan Fernando Quintero and Dániel Zsóri for the FIFA Puskas Award. You can watch all three goals below and decide which one is worthy of going down as the best strike of 2019.

The award often riles 'Football Twitter'. Case in point: Salah pipping Bale last year. This year - fans did have their say, but the final vote is down to, quote, 'FIFA Legends'.

18.30 - Evening all. It’s FIFA awards night, with Virgil van Dijk and Megan Rapinoe favourites to scoop the individual prizes.

Before we get going at 19.30 BST, here’s a look at all the awards on offer – and the nominees - while you can scroll down to see the best tweets as players and coaches make their way to Milan.