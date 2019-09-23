Getty Images
The Best Awards: LIVE updates as Messi, Ronaldo, Van Dijk vie for men’s prize
Follow live updates of The Best FIFA Football Awards as Virgil van Dijk and Megan Rapinoe head to Milan as favourites for the player of the year prizes.
HEADLINES FROM THE BEST AWARDS
- Ceremony under way at 19.30 BST in Milan
- Messi, Ronaldo, Van Dijk up for men’s award
- England’s Bronze vs USA duo Morgan and Rapinoe for women’s prize
- Messi among FIFA Puskas Award nominees
- Klopp vs Guardiola vs Pochettino for best men’s coach
- FIFPro World XI set to be revealed
LIVE UPDATES
18.45 - Goals, goals, goals... Lionel Messi goes up against Juan Fernando Quintero and Dániel Zsóri for the FIFA Puskas Award. You can watch all three goals below and decide which one is worthy of going down as the best strike of 2019.
The award often riles 'Football Twitter'. Case in point: Salah pipping Bale last year. This year - fans did have their say, but the final vote is down to, quote, 'FIFA Legends'.
18.30 - Evening all. It’s FIFA awards night, with Virgil van Dijk and Megan Rapinoe favourites to scoop the individual prizes.
Before we get going at 19.30 BST, here’s a look at all the awards on offer – and the nominees - while you can scroll down to see the best tweets as players and coaches make their way to Milan.
- The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juventus), Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barcelona), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands/Liverpool)
- The Best FIFA Women’s Player: Lucy Bronze (England/Olympique Lyonnais), Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando Pride), Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC)
- The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool), Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham)
- The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Jill Ellis (USA national team), Phil Neville (English national team), Sarina Wiegman (Dutch national team)
- The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Brazil/Liverpool), Ederson (Brazil/Manchester City), Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany/Barcelona)
- The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper: Christiane Endler (Chile/Paris Saint-Germain), Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden/Chelsea/VfL Wolfsburg), Sari van Veenendaal (Netherlands/Arsenal/Atlético Madrid)
- FIFA Puskás Award: Lionel Messi, Juan Fernando Quintero, Dániel Zsóri
- FIFA Fan Award: Silvia Grecco (Brazilian mother who vividly describes Palmeiras matches to her blind son), Netherlands fans (at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019), Justo Sánchez (Uruguayan father who does not miss a single game of his team's rival in loving memory of his deceased son)
- FIFA Fair Play Award
- FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11
- FIFA FIFPro Women’s World11