FIFA have revealed their shortlisted candidates for The Best FIFA Football Awards, with the winner to be announced on January 17.
The players and coaches were selected by expert panels from women's and men's football which included Eniola Aluko, Emma Byrne and Marta Tejedor, as well as Tim Cahill, David Trezeguet and Alexi Lalas.
Ad
Public voting is to be cast until December 10. FIFA will announce the three finalists for each category in early 2022.
Champions League
‘Silva was one of my idols’ - Chalobah lauds Chelsea team-mate ahead of Juve clash
The awards closely follow on from the Ballon d'Or. The men’s and women’s nominees will find out the winner of that on November 29 in Paris, France. Thirty men and 20 women are nominated for the respective rewards.
Check out the full list of nominees for The Best awards below...
The Best Men’s Player
- Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid)
- Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City)
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus / Manchester United)
- Erling Haaland (Norway / Borussia Dortmund)
- Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea)
- N’Golo Kanté (France / Chelsea)
- Robert Lewandowski (Poland / Bayern Munich)
- Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)
- Lionel Messi (Argentina / Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain)
- Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)
- Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool)
The Best Women’s Player
- Stina Blackstenius (Sweden / BK Häcken)
- Aitana Bonmatí (Spain / Barcelona)
- Lucy Bronze (England / Manchester City)
- Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden / Chelsea)
- Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway / Barcelona)
- Pernille Harder (Denmark / Chelsea)
- Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / Barcelona)
- Ji Soyun (Korea Republic / Chelsea Women)
- Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea Women)
- Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal)
- Alexia Putellas (Spain / Barcelona)
- Christine Sinclair (Canada / Portland Thorns)
- Ellen White (England / Manchester City)
The Best Women’s Coach
- Lluís Cortés (Spain / Barcelona)
- Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden / Swedish national team)
- Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea)
- Beverly Priestman (England / Canadian national team)
- Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team / English national team)
The Best Men’s Coach
- Antonio Conte (Italy / Inter Milan / Tottenham)
- Hansi Flick (Germany / Bayern Munich / Germany national team)
- Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City)
- Roberto Mancini (Italy / Italian national team)
- Lionel Sebastián Scaloni (Argentina / Argentinian national team)
- Diego Simeone (Argentina / Atlético de Madrid)
- Thomas Tuchel (Germany / Chelsea)
The Best Women’s Goalkeeper
- Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea)
- Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)
- Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Canada / FC Rosengård / Paris Saint-Germain)
- Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / Atlético de Madrid)
- Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)
The Best Men’s Goalkeeper
- Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool)
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / AC Milan / Paris Saint-Germain)
- Édouard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea)
- Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern Munich)
- Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark / Leicester City)
Ligue 1
Lyon to play behind closed doors pending investigation into bottle incident
Football
Lyon president: We should not be punished for Payet incident
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad