FIFA have revealed their shortlisted candidates for The Best FIFA Football Awards, with the winner to be announced on January 17.

The players and coaches were selected by expert panels from women's and men's football which included Eniola Aluko, Emma Byrne and Marta Tejedor, as well as Tim Cahill, David Trezeguet and Alexi Lalas.

Ad

Public voting is to be cast until December 10. FIFA will announce the three finalists for each category in early 2022.

Champions League ‘Silva was one of my idols’ - Chalobah lauds Chelsea team-mate ahead of Juve clash AN HOUR AGO

Check out the full list of nominees for The Best awards below...

The Best Men’s Player

Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus / Manchester United)

Erling Haaland (Norway / Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea)

N’Golo Kanté (France / Chelsea)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / Bayern Munich)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool)

The Best Women’s Player

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden / BK Häcken)

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain / Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (England / Manchester City)

Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden / Chelsea)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway / Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Denmark / Chelsea)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / Barcelona)

Ji Soyun (Korea Republic / Chelsea Women)

Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea Women)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal)

Alexia Putellas (Spain / Barcelona)

Christine Sinclair (Canada / Portland Thorns)

Ellen White (England / Manchester City)

The Best Women’s Coach

Lluís Cortés (Spain / Barcelona)

Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden / Swedish national team)

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea)

Beverly Priestman (England / Canadian national team)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team / English national team)

The Best Men’s Coach

Antonio Conte (Italy / Inter Milan / Tottenham)

Hansi Flick (Germany / Bayern Munich / Germany national team)

Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City)

Roberto Mancini (Italy / Italian national team)

Lionel Sebastián Scaloni (Argentina / Argentinian national team)

Diego Simeone (Argentina / Atlético de Madrid)

Thomas Tuchel (Germany / Chelsea)

The Best Women’s Goalkeeper

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)

Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Canada / FC Rosengård / Paris Saint-Germain)

Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / Atlético de Madrid)

Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

The Best Men’s Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / AC Milan / Paris Saint-Germain)

Édouard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea)

Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern Munich)

Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark / Leicester City)

Ligue 1 Lyon to play behind closed doors pending investigation into bottle incident 2 HOURS AGO