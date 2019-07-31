After successfully defending their title at the Women's World Cup in France, Team USA have four players on the shortlist in Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, none of whom have won the award previously, although Morgan did finish third in 2012.

Morgan finished as joint top-scorer during the World Cup triumph alongside team-mate Rapinoe and England striker Ellen White, who is also joined by star full-back Lucy Bronze, while France are the only other country with multiple nominees in the form of captain Wendie Renard and defensive midfielder Amandine Henry.

One nominee was conspicuous by her absence from the World Cup this summer: Norway's Ada Hegerberg has boycotted the national side since 2017 over a series of failings from the national football federation such as a failure to drive the equal pay campaign and insufficient team funding.

However, Hegerberg's performances for Champions League winners Lyon earned her the Ballon d'Or last year and a nomination for the FIFA equivalent this time around.

Megan Rapinoe and Ada Hegerberg both feature on the shortlistEurosport

Sam Kerr's five goals for Australia at the World Cup earn her a place on the 10-player shortlist.

The World Cup standings dominate the shortlist of coaches too with all four semi-finalists represented, including back-to-back winner Ellis, who is stepping down from the role, and former Manchester United full-back Neville.

Reynald Pedros also features after guiding Lyon to their fourth straight Champions League title while Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro is recognised after their domestic double.

Full list of nominees

The Best FIFA Men's Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juventus), Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt (both Netherlands/Ajax Amsterdam), Eden Hazard (Belgium/Chelsea), Harry Kane (England/Tottenham Hotspur), Sadio Mane (Senegal/Liverpool), Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris St Germain), Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands/Liverpool).

The Best FIFA Women's Player: Lucy Bronze (England/Olympique Lyon), Ada Hegerberg (Norway/Olympique Lyon), Julie Ertz (U.S./Chicago Red Stars), Sam Kerr (Australia/Perth Glory and Chicago Red Stars), Rose Lavelle (U.S./Washington Spirit), Caroline Hansen (Norway/Barcelona), Amandine Henry (France/Olympique Lyon), Alex Morgan (U.S./Orlando Pride), Megan Rapinoe (U.S./Reign FC), Wendie Renard (France/Olympique Lyon), Ellen White (England/Manchester City).

The Best FIFA Men's Coach: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria/Algerian national team), Didier Deschamps (France, French national team), Marcelo Gallardo (Argentina/River Plate), Ricardo Gareca (Argentina/Peru), Pep Guardiola (Spain/Manchester City), Juergen Klopp (Germany/Liverpool), Mauricio Pochettino (Argentina/Tottenham Hotspur), Fernando Santos (Portugal/Portuguese national team), Erik ten Hag (Netherlands/Ajax Amsterdam), Tite (Brazil/Brazilian national team).

The Best FIFA Women's Coach: Milena Bertolini (Italy/Italian national team), Jill Ellis (U.S./U.S. national team), Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden/Swedish national team), Futoshi Ikeda (Japan/Japan Under-20 women's team), Antonia Is (Spain/Spanish Under-17 team), Joe Montemurro (Australia/Arsenal women), Phil Neville (England/England), Reynald Pedros (France/Olympique Lyon), Paul Riley (England/North Carolina Courage), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands/Dutch national team).