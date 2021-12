Football

'The best performance' - Ralf Rangnick hails Manchester United players after win over Burnley

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick on his players: "After the first goal we scored, we had control on the game in the first half, but then we gave away one goal. So, whenever the ball was in our half, there is still some space for improvement. But offensively I agree that was so far the best performance."

