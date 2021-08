Football

'The boys are ready after dropping points' - Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of Wolves trip

“When you have that disappointment of losing two points you want another game straight away. We have had a week in between, the boys have trained well. The boys are ready. We have a fit squad ready to fight for points.” Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for his side to bounce back after the draw with Southampton

00:00:40, 38 minutes ago