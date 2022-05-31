TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

French ministers vs Liverpool

Something doesn’t quite add up, and a remarkable row shows few signs of being resolved anytime soon as the Champions League final fallout continues.

“Massive, industrial-scale” ticket fraud was to blame for the chaos outside the Stade de France, claimed France’s interior minister Gérald Darmanin, who said “70 per cent of tickets were fake tickets coming into the Stade de France”.

That makes for a tally scarcely believable, given the stadium’s 81,338 capacity, while the Liverpool fan park many had flocked to earlier in the day would have looked considerably emptier during the game had tens of thousands – or a hundred-thousand-plus, going by that 70 per cent claim – truly tried their luck at getting in.

French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, meanwhile, also made claims that 30,000 to 40,000 supporters either had fake tickets or approached the stadium without any - and also blamed Liverpool for letting their fans "out in the wild". This despite numerous testimonies from supporters around severe disorganisation on the scene.

Firstly, which figure is it? Secondly, evidence is needed. It would appear that these claims have been questioned by the French press as well, while the hope will be that this “comprehensive review” UEFA have commissioned is indeed comprehensive, as these claims will need to be backed up.

All the while Liverpool are seeking an apology for Oudea-Castera’s comments.

“In regard to the comments, we were in complete disbelief when we were made aware of them earlier today,” Liverpool FC CEO Billy Hogan said. “I think it’s important that folks know that our chairman, Tom Werner, sent a letter to the French minister to articulate our views and is calling for an apology to our fans for those comments.”

What was said on Monday also did little to explain the tear gas aimed at children, among others, and the post-game muggings both club’s supporters were subjected to afterwards, so hopefully now UEFA have finally addressed the ugly scenes, there can soon be more answers as opposed to questions.

With France hosting the men’s Rugby World Cup and the Olympics in the next two years, it is vital that lessons are learned.

The Boehly brigade

The near-1000-word confirmation referenced... Deep breath... Todd Boehly, Eldridge, Clearlake Capital Group, Chelsea Football Club, Hansjörg Wyss, Wyss Foundation, Mark Walter, Guggenheim Capital, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Sparks, The Government of the United Kingdom, The Premier League, Club, Chairman, Stamford Bridge, Academy, Women’s Team, Kingsmeadow stadium, Chelsea Foundation, Behdad Eghbali, José E. Feliciano, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, HM Treasury, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Moelis & Company LLC, Robey Warshaw LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, Sidley Austin LLP, Raine Group, Fordstam Limited, Northridge Law LLP, Simmons & Simmons LP, Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw, Pittman LP.

Switched off? Skim through a list quite clearly copied and pasted from Chelsea's statement with second mentions then deleted? Of course you did, and you may be (not at all) interested to note that when listing and thanking those involved in the takeover, another boring Chelsea statement ended with: “And, OF COURSE, Roman Abramovich for 19 amazing, unforgettable years.”

That subtle addition came after the humblebrag stating there were “250 enquiries from proposed purchasers”, and also said the sanctions against Mr. Abramovich (no mention of why, of course) “presented unique and unforeseen challenges” – that’s one way of putting it.

Anyway, the UK Government were nothing but delighted to see the back of Abramovich.

"The club is now no longer subject to the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich, an individual who has enabled Putin's brutal and barbaric invasion of Ukraine,” a UK Government spokesperson said, who added: “We have begun the process of ensuring the proceeds are used for humanitarian purposes in Ukraine that results from Russian aggression.”

Some end to the Abramovich reign, that. Let the focus on what Boehly will/must/should/can do for Chelsea commence.

Lewy’s plea

You’ve met Robert Lewan-goalski, but now here’s Robert Throwan-toys-out-the-pram-ski.

We've Muller'd that joke, sorry Image credit: Eurosport

Eh? Eh? Yeah it doesn’t quite sit well with us either, nor does the fact that the Bayern Munich forward is seemingly forcing through a transfer in a step that seems quite out of character for a character we realise we don’t really know at all.

“It is certain that my story with Bayern Munich is over and I cannot imagine further co-operation with the club after what happened in recent months. I think the transfer (away from Bayern Munich) will be the best (solution) for both parties,” he said, although a contract that does not expire until 2023 has CEO Oliver Kahn standing firm.

“Public statements like that don’t get you anywhere,” said Kahn, whose hard-line stance will surely be tested further in the coming weeks.

IN THE CHANNELS

It got lost from all the other fallout. So here’s Gareth Bale getting a *checks notes* GOOD reception from the Bernabeu. Perhaps he’ll stay after al- no let’s not entertain that. There’s no chance.

RETRO CORNER

A right, right, right retro throwback, this, as it’s 50 years to the day since Johan Cruyff steered Ajax to their second of three successive Total Football European Cup wins. Glorious.

COMING UP

Another quiet day with just Thailand vs Bahrain listed. It picks up again tomorrow, whether you like it or not, with the “Finalissima” (google it) and Scotland vs Ukraine in the World Cup play-off semi.

Today, though, enjoy the first French Open quarter-finals, with Djokovic-Nadal the popcorn match tonight.

