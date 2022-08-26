FRIDAY'S BIG STORIES

Group Stage Fun Times

The balls are out, the draw has been made , and Europe is ready for 96 games of highly intense group stage action. And if you, like the Warm-Up, are incapable of looking at any arrangement of football teams without suddenly being drowned in narrative, then it's an intoxicating time of the season.

Group A! Sure, Liverpool will probably have sorted themselves out by then, but what if they haven't? Would you like to take a wobbly defence and an absent midfield to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, to the Johan Cruyff Arena, to the Ally McCoist Thunderbowl? And even if last season's finalists are back to something like competence, the fight for second place should be a fun one.

Group C! The "C" stands for crikey. We can all agree that putting financial escape/con artists Barcelona in the same pot as Bayern Munich is very funny, for Lewandowski reasons and 8-2 reasons. But chucking Inter Milan in there as well elevates the whole affair: a proper and actual Group of Death, just like mother used to make. Just like UEFA's elaborate network of coefficients and seedings is designed to avoid.

Poor Barca. They pulled all those levers and sold all those shards of the club's future, all in a desperate bid to keep acting like a big club, and now they might get dumped out in the group stage anyway. Your heart bleeds.

And Group Tottenham! It's an odd wrinkle of the competition, but sometimes the best groups are the ones that feel - and we mean this absolutely as a compliment - just a little bit Europa League. Like a Europa League final four, that is: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting, Marseille. Everybody gets some great away days, everybody has at least a shouting chance of taking points off everybody else, and while Tottenham should go through, the chances of an outbreak of Spursiness have to be considered as moderate, moderate to good.

Group Stage Not So Fun Times

That's the zoomed-in view. Every fixture list looks fun when you consider the small picture. Zoom out, perhaps it gets a little less exciting. The curse of the group stage is also the point of the group stage: to smooth away the damage that one shock result can bring. To get the big teams from the first half to the second with as little drama as possible.

By the Warm-Up's reckoning, of the 16 places available in the knockout rounds, 10 can be filled in already. Liverpool will get out of Group A, Bayern Munich out of Group C, and Tottenham out of Group D. Unless Spursiness is still a thing, that is. The back half of the draw is even more predictable: it'll be Milan and Chelsea from Group E, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig from Group F, City from Group G, and PSG and Juventus from Group H.

Or to put it another way, there is exactly one group, B, which we reckon is truly open in terms of qualification. And with all respect to Club Brugge, even that's two from three. (And one of those two will probably be Atlético Madrid.)

The Champions League is a broken competition, in the tactical sense: the two halves of it don't resonate in any meaningful way. Before Christmas, we get an exercise in cooking the books. One-off shocks can still come along, of course, and we all greatly enjoyed Sheriff taking three points from the Bernabéu last season. But Madrid still qualified top of their group and went on to win the thing. Only after Christmas does the whole thing pivot into The Best Against The Best! Extreme Peril! What's Going To Happen To Who? We Just Don't Know!

Or to put it another another way: we get our fun only once the big clubs and the television companies have made sure that they will also be getting theirs. Just another symptom of the intertwining of football with practical capitalism. You get what the cartel reckons it can afford to give you.

The compensation comes with the knockouts, which are usually the highest quality fixtures of the entire season. The product may be heavily controlled and inflated beyond all common sense, but at the sharp end, it still works. Just about. Here we are at the end of August, and we can be pretty sure it's going to be an exciting February.

The Curious Case of Dele Alli

Breaks your heart, doesn't it? Dele Alli is 26 years old, the age widely regarding as the beginning of a footballer's prime. He should, in a predictable world, be at the absolute heart of the project to make Tottenham into a proper football team. He should be on course for 100 England caps. And yet, off he went to Everton, and now they've bounced him onto Beşiktaş. Antonio Conte didn't even think he was worth trying at wing-back.

There's always been more to his game than goalscoring, and yet you can see the arc of his career in his season returns. Here's his four seasons at MK Dons, from his debut as a 16-year-old: 0, 1, 7, 16. And here's his six-and-a-half seasons with Spurs: 10, 22, 14, 7, 9, 3, 2. Up, up… down down down.

It's possible, of course, that Alli is just having a normal career transposed to a slightly different schedule. He's already played nearly 400 club games, plus 37 internationals, which would be a perfectly respectable return for a 30-year-old. And if he were 30, we'd all be nodding and smiling at his jaunt to Istanbul. Süper Lig loves a fading superstar.

But 30, he ain't. At his best he was a joy to watch, insouciant and arrogant in the best possible way. Not above the game but totally at ease within it. Flamboyant when possible, simple when necessary. That goal against Crystal Palace seems emblematic here: the flip over the defender is astoundingly cheeky, but then instead of blasting it he guides it home. Showily unshowy, if that makes sense.

The usual assumption is that any player so far from themselves needs to get their head down and work. Graft graft graft, and your game will come back. But what if this was precisely the wrong solution for a player like Dele Alli. What if what he really needs is a coach to say: relax, you're a genius, you can do anything you want, and here's how we're going to construct a team that gives you space and time to do that. You can see neither Spurs nor Everton were able to take that chance. The bottom and top of the Premier League aren't really places for experimental armchair psychology.

Look, we're a football column, and we know nothing about anything. But it's got to be worth a shot. Maybe a new league, and a new club, and the famously chilled out energy of Turkish football will be just what he needs to stop trying, and start playing.

IN OTHER NEWS

Double value on our video clip here. Evidence of Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore being a lovely bloke and some advice on being a better right wingback. Lovely and lovely.

RETRO CORNER

Typical Manchester United. Probably the only fixture in the entire of English football for which they could be considered the neutral's favourite, and they went stuffed it up. Yes, it's been eight years - which is retro, totally retro - since Louis van Gaal took his entertainers to Milton Keynes and… well, they certainly entertained.

Still, United learned their lesson, and never again did they concede a soft goal after being instructed to play out from the back by a Dutch coach. Oh look, there's Dele Alli. Whatever happened to him?

HAT TIP

Of course, the really weird thing about this season's Champions League group stage is that it's being compressed. There's a World Cup this winter, you might have noticed, and when it comes to scheduling we've had a rare victory for countries over clubs. Over at the Athletic , Jack Pitt-Brooke is wondering if there isn't an air of decay around Europe's biggest cup: if it's grown "too big, too stale, and worst of all for a knockout football competition, too predictable."

"The Champions League knockout stages increasingly resemble the last few James Bond films: glossy, expensively put together, slightly over-sold and full of dramatic cliff-hangers. But the viewer still broadly knows who is going to win and who is going to lose. The plot will surprise you, but will always stay within a narrow funnel of established outcomes. It only feels dramatic in the moment itself."

COMING UP

We've got action from the Championship this evening, as last season's overachievers Luton Town host early pacesetters Sheffield United. Over in Italy, Inter Milan are off to Lazio.

Have a good weekend everybody. Here's Colin with the weather.

