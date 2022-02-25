Antonio Conte has said that he retains the backing of Daniel Levy at Tottenham, playing down comments he made after the 1-0 defeat to Burnley on Wednesday.

Conte questioned his ability to turn the situation around in north London and admitted he was considering resigning after a run of four defeats in their last five Premier League games, but insisted that those words were said in the heat of the moment.

In Friday’s pre-match press conference, he explained: “The club is the first to know our real situation. The club is very happy about my work, about what we are doing, my staff, the change we brought in these four months at the training ground.

"When I lose a game I'm not the person to go and have dinner, you understand? I'm not the right person. When I lose the game my mood is very bad. I prefer to stay alone and metabolise the defeat. I need one day to recover at least."

It is not the first time that the former Inter Milan boss has caused controversy with his comments to Sky Italia, after claiming that his squad was "weaker" after the January window.

He has now reportedly been told by the club not to do interviews with Italian media, sparking rumours of unrest between Conte and chairman Daniel Levy.

Despite the poor run of form and alleged unrest, Spurs still remain firmly in the picture to secure Champions League qualification.

Conte’s side have a game in hand over Wolves and two in hand over West Ham and Manchester United in their bid to finish in the top four.

They now face a Leeds United team that has lost each of their last three games, including a 6-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool on Wednesday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side sit 15th with 23 points from 25 games, only three points clear of Burnley in the bottom three having played two games more than the Clarets.

