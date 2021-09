Football

'The commitment is there' - Benitez pleased after Everton come from behind to beat Burnley 3-1

Everton produced a remarkable comeback with three goals inside seven minutes to beat Burnley 3-1 in the English Premier League on Monday. It is four matches unbeaten now for Benitez and victory lifted Everton into fourth but level on 10 points with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

00:01:38, 2 hours ago