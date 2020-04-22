The Debate: Fran Kirby nearly walked away from football, now she is Team GB’s best wildcard

Each week, four writers will argue a set topic from Monday to Thursday before having their views picked apart in a vodcast on Friday. Today Pete Sharland makes the case for Fran Kirby as the wildcard lynchpin for Team TB at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

A couple of months ago playing at the Olympic games was the very last thing on the mind of Chelsea and England forward Fran Kirby.

Back in early February the diminutive attacker had just gone public explaining why she had been such a conspicuous absence from the Chelsea team-sheet for the months prior, having not played since November.

Kirby revealed that she had been suffering with pericarditis, an inflammation of the sac around the heart with the condition completely sapping her of all her energy.

Kirby told the Chelsea website that she was "struggling with understanding" why the illness had happened and the implications it had.

"I didn't even have the energy to be frustrated. I had no emotion. It took over my life in a negative way," The 26-year-old added.

Things got so bad that Kirby recently told former England international Alex Scott in an Instagram Live that she thought about picking up the phone to her club and country managers and telling them she was going to retire.

"I got to the stage where I felt like I didn't know how it was to feel normal," said Kirby.

"I remember having numerous conversations and thinking: 'I can't do this any more.'

"That's changed in the last few weeks, obviously, because I'm feeling better. But I've probably nearly called [Chelsea manager] Emma Hayes and [England manager] Phil Neville so many times to say 'I'm done'.

"Hopefully I'll keep getting better and then we can see how it goes."

Thankfully she is now making progress in her recovery and with the Coronavirus pandemic causing a suspension to football she now offers an intriguing option for both Emma Hayes and Phil Neville when normal service resumes.

And of course the jewel in the crown of 2021 will be the Tokyo Olympics.

Fran Kirby of England speaks to media ahead of a training session at St Georges Park on May 23, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England Image credit: Getty Images

Kirby is a versatile attacking player who was being used more as a striker rather than her customary No.10 role before her injury struck. However she’s never lost that tendency to come deeper to try and link play as well as occasionally drifting wide.

Her versatility is part of what makes her such a unique player; it is what will allow Hayes and Neville to use her in a variety of different roles when she comes back.

Now of course the imperative word here is “when”, Kirby has said she is doing well and making progress but there have been no updates other than that, not that there needs to be when there is no sport happening…

Unsurprisingly Hayes has been very cautious when talking about Kirby’s potential recovery and given we don’t know when we’ll see any players back on the pitch it’s very hard to pin down a date for any return for Kirby.

That being said there is now well over a year until the Olympic Games, that should be more than enough for Kirby to get herself back to full fitness.

When she is at that point she represents an option that few other players can replicate. Kirby’s intelligence and movement make her a unique attacking threat and if you are picking a squad for a tournament then she has to be included.

There is some ambiguity about how the Team GB squad is going to be picked, so it may be that it is not Neville who is making the decision as to whether Kirby is selected or not. However be it Neville, Shelly Kerr, Kenny Shiels, Jayne Ludlow or whoever is chosen to replace Neville, Kirby has to be in their thoughts.

So often in international football, particularly in tournaments, games are tight as teams look to hold out for as long as possible and try to snatch a result. In that sort of situation there is no player than Kirby, someone who will be able to unlock stubborn defences with her passing and movement.

Football has been considerably poorer for Kirby’s absence, her return to both club and international football will be a welcome one for all.

