The Debate: Why Conor Hourihane is the most underrated player in the Premier League

Aston Villa are, let's face it, pretty terrible this season.

The only reason anybody pays them any attention is to talk up the England chances of Jack Grealish (or indeed to mull over his errant behaviour).

It is time, dear reader, to acknowledge their unsung hero, the man who's so often ignored in favour of flashier but less valuable, less industrious players - midfielder Conor Hourihane.

You've got to feel bad for a player who is massively underrated even by his own manager – when Hourihane was recalled to the Villa starting line-up in February Dean Smith said, “Conor's impressed over the last couple of games when he's come on...He's been starved of games over the period since New Year and he deserves a recall so I thought I'd put him in there."

Leaving aside the fact that it was Smith himself who was rationing Hourihane’s time on the pitch, the Irishman pretty much always impresses – he just needs to be given the chance, and you just need to watch him.

Maybe Hourihane is underrated because of the way he managed to carve out a path to the Premier League, unusual in this current era – working his way up through lower league clubs and by his own admission putting in extra hours on the training pitch, and just sticking it out until he had the chance to really shine. He’s played and scored in all four English divisions. Sure, he might be a bit of a late bloomer, but what’s so wrong with that? Just because he didn’t catch the eye as a teenager, doesn’t mean he’s not a vital asset now.

He’s been shunted into the shadows at Villa Park after the arrival on loan of Danny Drinkwater, who’s been a major disappointment there; with Grealish and John McGinn as automatic first-team picks, there’s been only one midfield place on offer, and in the past few months it’s usually gone to the man who’s been Smith’s big-name signing.

Yet Hourihane scores vital goals for club and country, and adds a crucial element of aggression too. His first goal for Ireland - a fabulous free kick - took the pressure off Mick McCarthy in March 2019 as they pushed for Euro 2020 qualification. He’s scored more than one tremendous set piece for Aston Villa, too, and netted ten times in their Championship promotion season last year.

“Some lads are extremely talented; I’ve got a little bit of talent but I’ve definitely made the most of it over the years. Over the next four or five years I feel they’re going to be the best years of my career,” he told the Irish Times last year.

Hourihane is always keen to stress how hard he works and to downplay his natural ability – but working hard is a talent, and one that’s all too often neglected and overlooked. His level of industry and commitment is magnificent – and not appreciated enough.