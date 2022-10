Football

'The decision was correct' - Inter boss Simone Inzaghi on Barcelona's disallowed goal in Champions League clash

Reaction from Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi after the Italian side sealed a 1-0 home win against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday. Hakan Calhanoglu scored the only goal of the match in first-half stoppage time to move Inter second in Group C behind Bayern Munich.

00:00:50, an hour ago