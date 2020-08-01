Arsenal's Mesut Ozil to miss FA Cup final, travels to Turkey

Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal's FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been allowed to travel to Turkey while Arsenal play their final domestic match of the season following the coronavirus lockdown.

Ozil has not played for the club in competitive football since the restart in June.

His £350,000-a-week wages mean that Arsenal want to move him on this summer, but the player's agent has been clear that he intends to see out his contract.

Arsenal are one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus in terms of finances, and the club are reportedly ready to sell players to raise funds.

When questioned over the situation, boss Mikel Arteta has claimed that the player is suffering with a back injury, though he told the press that he missed the first game after the restart due to tactical reasons.

