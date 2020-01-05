Curtis Jones beauty earns Liverpool youngsters victory over Everton

Curtis Jones struck a wonder goal as a youthful Liverpool booked their place in round four of the FA Cup at the expense of Carlo Ancelotti's Everton at Anfield.

The 18-year-old curled in a magnificent 20-yard effort 19 minutes from time to claim his first senior goal and ensure the Reds took the Merseyside derby bragging rights once again.

Jurgen Klopp made nine changes to the side that secured a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a win over Sheffield United last time out, and it showed as the visitors carved out the better opportunities early on.

Adrian made three super saves in a lively first half as the Blues shaded it ahead of a Liverpool second-string that featured four teenagers following the early withdrawal of James Milner through injury.

The hosts improved after the break but appeared to lack a cutting edge until Jones's intervention provided a quite stunning way to ensure Everton's long wait for an Anfield win continues.

Next Saturday, Liverpool return to Premier League action at Tottenham while Everton host Brighton.

TALKING POINT

The long wait goes on for Everton. All of the ingredients were there for Everton to win on this ground for the first time since 1999, but once again that Anfield win eluded them. The Blues were the better side in the first half but just didn't turn up after the interval. They faced an under-strength Liverpool and had a new manager with a fine record against both Klopp and the Reds. However, the Ancelotti factor didn't make its mark and they are winless in 21 meetings with their neighbours in all competitions. Instead, Liverpool showed they have some excellent youngsters in their ranks and they fully repaid their manager's faith in them.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Curtis Jones (Liverpool). Tidy throughout and capped a fine showing with a stunning winner in a match that was looking all set to go to a replay.

PLAYER RATINGS



LIVERPOOL: Adrian 8, Milner 5, Gomez 8, Phillips 8, Williams 8, Lallana 7, Chirivella 8, Jones 8, Elliott 8, Minamino 6, Origi 6. Subs: Larouci 8, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Brewster 5.



EVERTON: Pickford 7, Coleman 6, Digne 7, Mina 7, Holgate 7, Sigurdsson 6, Schneiderlin 6, Sidibe 7, Walcott 7, Richarlison 6, Calvert-Lewin 6. Subs: Delph 5, Kean 5, Bernard 5.

Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary



KEY MOMENTS

6' - EVERTON CHANCE! Adrian with a super stop to keep out Calvert-Lewin's thumping effort from Walcott's nudge back to him.

12' - EVERTON CHANCE! Everton spring Liverpool's offside trap with a free kick from the right, but Holgate plants his header straight at Adrian, who pushes it to safety. He should have scored.

27' - LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Another brilliant reaction save from Adrian after Richarlison had put his laces through Walcott's cut back from the right.

71' - GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Everton. Curtis Jones exchanges passes with Origi before curling a sensational 20-yard effort into the top corner.

78' - EVERTON CHANCE! Schneiderlin leans back and blasts high into the Kop after Adrian's punch from a corner dropped to him on the edge of the box.

KEY STATS

Aged 18 years and 340 days, Curtis Jones is Liverpool's youngest goalscorer in a Merseyside derby since Robbie Fowler (18y 338d) in the Premier League in March 1994.

Liverpool secured a fourth straight home win over Everton for the first time since 1937.

Liverpool remain unbeaten in their last 23 home games against Everton in all competitions (W13 D10); they have beaten the Toffees twice at Anfield in the same season for the first time since the 1986-87 campaign.