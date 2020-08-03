Europa League qualification a 'must' for Arsenal, says Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has emphasised the importance of Arsenal's FA Cup final win over Chelsea on Saturday, pointing to the chance to play European football next term.

The Gunners were in danger of missing out on continental football for the first time since 1995-96 after finishing eighth in the Premier League after a tumultuous season which saw Unai Emery sacked as manager in November.

However, they capped a disappointing campaign in fine style on Saturday, beating their London rivals at Wembley and will now enter the Europa League group stage next term, which Arteta says will help the club to no end in the transfer market.

"I didn't want to add too much pressure to the players to be fair as I know how important it was as we needed to be in Europe," he is quoted as saying by the Independent.

"It is a must for our club and financially because it is a bigger step forward in order to allow us to do more things in the future and have a better structure financially.

"I am very pleased for both things - winning the trophy and having the option to play in Europe.

"I need to enjoy this moment first. It is a big relief and I am really happy. We had some very demanding months so I need to switch off a little bit.

"I have presented my vision and my plans to them and all together we will try our best to get the club in the best possible position."

