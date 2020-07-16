Football
The Emirates FA Cup

Extra rest gives Chelsea unfair advantage, says Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Coach of Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
7 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Chelsea have an unfair advantage over his Manchester United side in their upcoming FA Cup semi-final meeting, having been granted two extra days' rest prior to the match.

United meet Crystal Palace on Thursday evening in the Premier League, while Chelsea enjoyed a narrow 1-0 win over Norwich on Tuesday, giving them an extra 48 hours to prepare for Sunday's match at Wembley.

Premier League

Champions League absence won't cause Man Utd panic, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

11/07/2020 AT 10:53

"There is a concern, obviously, that they [Chelsea] will have had 48 hours' more rest and recovery than us. It's not fair," the United manager said.

Play Icon
WATCH

Lautaro Martinez the top target as Barcelona plan huge summer overhaul – Euro Papers

00:01:54

"We spoke about a fair scheduling going into this restart and, of course, it isn't. But I have to think about Thursday, winning that one [against Palace], focusing on that one, and then pick up the pieces.

"It's not going to be a problem and a concern for us, but 24 hours, 48 hours is a big difference at this time [of the season] so we've not been handed four aces, to put it that way, for the last two weeks.

  • Life Under Lampard: One Year On
  • Paul Pogba set for new Manchester United contract

"But we're going to have to put on a poker face and play the cards well. The next two weeks will be hectic but we're very fit - our lads have not felt as fit as this for years."

Arsenal and Manchester City meet in the other FA Cup semi-final, which takes place on Saturday. Both teams played their most recent Premier League games on Wednesday.

Premier League

Man Utd have to be realistic in transfer market, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

09/07/2020 AT 03:31
Premier League

Covid-19 crisis may disrupt Man Utd transfer plans, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

27/06/2020 AT 04:49
Related Topics
FootballThe Emirates FA CupManchester UnitedChelseaMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On