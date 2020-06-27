Manchester United taken to extra time by Norwich – follow LIVE

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City celebrates with his teammates after scoring his teams first goal during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow Road on June 27, 2020 in Norwich, England.

A Todd Cantwell goal was enough to cancel out Odion Ighalo's earlier effort in their FA Cup quarter-final as Norwich City and Manchester United went to extra-time after a 1-1 draw in regulation.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made eight changes to the Manchester United team that beat Sheffield United 3-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday, and his team produced a largely listless performance against the Premier League's bottom club.

It was, in fact, Norwich who had the best of the chances in a listless first-half, and would have went to the interval with the advantage had it not been for a fine last-ditch block from Harry Maguire to deny Lukas Rupp.

Ighalo gave United the lead just moments into the second half, acrobatically stabbing home from close range after good work from Luke Shaw and Juan Mata.

The Canaries almost levelled the tie with 20 minutes left but Ben Godfrey appeared to direct an Alexander Tettey goalbound effort off the line – however, their perseverance would be rewarded when Todd Cantwell took aim from 25-odd yards to send the tie to extra time.

However, Daniel Farke's men would have to take on the challenge of an extra 30 minutes after Timm Klose was sent off for a foul on Ighalo.

