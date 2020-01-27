Getty Images
Chelsea could host Liverpool in fifth round, Man Utd face Northampton or Derby
Chelsea will play host to Liverpool or Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fifth round, with holders Manchester City travelling to Sheffield Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Manchester United face a trip to Northampton Town or Derby County, while the winners of Bournemouth v Arsenal will head to Portsmouth.
FA Cup fifth-round draw in full
- Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City
- Reading or Cardiff City v Sheffield United
- Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town or Liverpool
- West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United or Oxford United
- Leicester City v Coventry City or Birmingham City
- Northampton Town or Derby County v Manchester United
- Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
- Portsmouth v Bournemouth or Arsenal