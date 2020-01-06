Getty Images
Liverpool face FA Cup fourth round trip to Bristol City or Shrewsbury
Liverpool face a trip to either Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Holders Manchester City host Fulham, Watford or Tranmere will take on Wolves or Manchester United, while Chelsea travel to Hull.
Bournemouth await the winners of Arsenal vs Leeds - taking place on Monday night at the Emirates.
Follow Arsenal vs Leeds LIVE updates
FA CUP FOURTH ROUND DRAW
- Watford or Tranmere vs Wolves or Man Utd
- Hull City vs Chelsea
- Southampton vs Middlesbrough or Tottenham
- QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday
- Bournemouth vs Arsenal or Leeds
- Northampton vs Derby
- Brentford vs Leicester
- Millwall vs Sheffield United
- Reading or Blackpool vs Cardiff or Carlisle
- West Ham vs West Brom
- Burnley vs Norwich
- Bristol Rovers or Coventry vs Birmingham
- Man City vs Fulham
- Rochdale or Newcastle vs Oxford United
- Portsmouth vs Barnsley
- Bristol City or Shrewsbury vs Liverpool
More to follow
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react