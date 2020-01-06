Holders Manchester City host Fulham, Watford or Tranmere will take on Wolves or Manchester United, while Chelsea travel to Hull.

Bournemouth await the winners of Arsenal vs Leeds - taking place on Monday night at the Emirates.

FA CUP FOURTH ROUND DRAW

Watford or Tranmere vs Wolves or Man Utd

Hull City vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Middlesbrough or Tottenham

QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth vs Arsenal or Leeds

Northampton vs Derby

Brentford vs Leicester

Millwall vs Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool vs Cardiff or Carlisle

West Ham vs West Brom

Burnley vs Norwich

Bristol Rovers or Coventry vs Birmingham

Man City vs Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle vs Oxford United

Portsmouth vs Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury vs Liverpool

