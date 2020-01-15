A lovely goal from Juan Mata enlivened another dull game and was enough to take United into the fifth round, in which they’ll play away to Watford or Tranmere. Wolves, on the other hand - who were disappointing in both legs - must now focus on the Europa League, in which they meet Espanyol next month.

The game actually started surprisingly well, with both sides looking lively in the opening half-hour; United had more of the ball and created two decent chances, but fine saves from John Ruddy and poor finishing from Daniel James ensured their score stayed at nil.

Wolves, meanwhile, ought to have gone ahead on nine minutes when Raul Jimenez diddled Brandon Williams inside the box, only to dribble a weak shot too close to Sergio Romero. Then, just a minute later, Pedro Neto had the ball in the net after Jimenez capitalised on a signature careless pass from Fred, but the goal was ruled out when VAR showed that it had struck the Mexican's hand on its way across the box.

United were by far the better side after the break, without threatening or creating much until, on 67 minutes, Harry Maguire robbed Matt Doherty and fed Anthony Martial, who times his ball perfectly, meeting Juan Mata's run; somehow, Mata stayed ahead of the chasing defenders, sat Ruddy down, and lifted a fine finish over him and into the net.