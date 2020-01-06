Arsenal scraped through to the fourth round of the FA Cup with Reiss Nelson’s second-half strike enough to beat a spirited Leeds side 1-0 on Monday evening.

Leeds had more shots (15) than Mesut Ozil had touches (13) in the first half but the visitors failed to make their dominance count – Patrick Bamford going closest when hitting the bar.

Arsenal looked a different side after the break, and ultimately made Leeds pay when Reiss Nelson bundled the ball home 10 minutes into the second half.

A trip to Bournemouth awaits Arsenal in the fourth round, one of two guaranteed all-Premier League ties.

'Bielsa ball' was out in all its glory in the first half as Leeds taught a strong Arsenal side containing Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe a lesson in how to press, and looked like the Premier League side and Arsenal the Championship outfit in the opening period.

Bamford had several good chances, smashing against the crossbar in the 16th minute on the end of another fine Leeds move.

Leeds finished the half having 63 per cent possession, having fired 15 shots at the Arsenal goal but, crucially, they could not find the net.

After the break, that lack of a killer final touch came back to haunt Leeds as Arsenal stepped it up a gear, with Nelson’s second senior goal for the club settling the encounter. Lacazette whipped the ball into the middle, Gaetano Berardi got a foot in, which diverted the ball to Nelson, who scuffed the ball into the bottom corner.

Leeds did not look the same attacking force thereafter, as Arsenal held on with relative ease to book a fourth round trip to the Vitality Stadium.

TALKING POINT

Leeds on the way back? Much has been made of Bielsa’s madcap methods, but the results continue to bear fruit in some style, even if they came up just short against a strong Arsenal side. Leeds seem set to return to the Premier League, and on this evidence, playing at this intensity and with incredible attacking intent, a return to the top flight could well be a long one.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Alexandre Lacazatte. While his team-mates were made to look distinctly ordinary by a talented Leeds side, Lacazette kept plugging away, even if he was well marshalled by Ben White. All that was good about Arsenal’s play in the second half came through the Frenchman, who played a key role in the winner. He did not stop making runs for the entire match.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Martinez 7, Sokratis 7, Luiz 7, Holding 7, Nelson 7, Guendouzi 6, Xhaka 5, Kolasinac 5, Ozil 5, Lacazette 8, Pepe 6... Subs: Willock 6, Saka N/A, Martinelli 7.

Leeds: Meslier 8, Berardi 8, Ayling 8, White 8, Douglas 7, Gotts 6, Klich 8, Phillips 7, Harrison 7, Alioski 7, Bamford 6... Subs: Dallas 6, Stevens 6, Costa 6.

KEY MOMENTS

16’ - CROSSBAR! Brilliant from Leeds again! Bamford this time collects the pass from Harrison in the box, but fires against he crossbar. Should really have scored!

32’ - SAVE! Another close call. Great cross from Luke Ayling, Alioski gets up, bravely gets his head to hit, but Martinez flings out an arm to claw the ball out.

51’ - CROSSBAR! Lacazette lines up the free-kick, curls it over the top of the wall, but the ball comes out off the top of the crossbar and behind for a goal kick.

55’ - GOOOOOAAALLLL!!! Arsenal 1-0 Leeds. Down the other end, Nelson pounces to put Arsenal in front. Against the run of play does not quite cover it. Leeds caught on the counter. Lacazette whips it into the middle, Berardi makes a half block, but Arsenal get the luck as it falls to Nelson, who scuffs home his second senior goal for the club from close range. Scrappy finish and harsh on Leeds.

77’ - SAVE! Great foot from Martinelli to jink past two men, drills for goal, but Meslier flings himself across and makes a fine save.

KEY STATS

Mesut Özil has had just 13 touches against Leeds; the fewest of any player in the first half. Only one of those touches came in the final third, a corner kick.

Ozil started start an FA Cup game for Arsenal for the first time since the 2016-17 final against Chelsea, 954 days ago

Reiss Nelson has scored just his second competitive goal for Arsenal on what is his 29th appearance for the Gunners across all competitions.

Leeds attempted 15 shots in the opening 45 minutes against Arsenal, the joint most shots the Gunners have faced in the first half of a game this season.