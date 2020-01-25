Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal of the game to put Leicester through to the fiifth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at Brentford.

Despite being without the injured Jamie Vardy and several changes to the side, Brendan Rodgers' team stormed out of the blocks and took an early lead courtesy of Iheanacho's close range strike after a sublime ball from Dennis Praet, the Nigerian's seventh goal in nine games.

The Bees eventually settled into a rhythm and came close to scoring through Emiliano Marcondes on two occasions.

Brentford finished the first half strongly although Ayoze Perez should have doubled his side's lead but his effort was saved.

The Bees outfoxed the Foxes for most of the second period and came close to scoring when Marcondes' deflected cross hit the post.

Thomas Frank's side continued to press and Luka Racic was denied by a stunning save by Danny Ward in the closing stages while substitute Bryan Mbuema had a goal correctly chalked off for off-side.

And Leicester held on thanks to their defensive doggedness to seal their place in the next round and must now turn their attentions to the League Cup semi-final second leg against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Leicester City celebrate scoring against BrentfordGetty Images

TALKING POINT

Plucky Brentford unfortunate to earn at least a replay.

It was a shocking opening ten minutes that ultimately cost the home side. Maybe it was the pressure of the TV cameras or it potentially being the last FA Cup tie at Griffin Park but they started badly. But they were the better side in the second half and created enough enough to scores.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Danny Ward (Leicester): The former Liverpool 'keeper deputised well for Kasper Schmeichel, commanding his box and making a stunning late save to deny Racic.

PLAYER RATINGS

BRENTFORD: Daniels 7, Thompson 6, Yearwood 5, Mokotjo 5, Valencia 6, Marcondes 7, Dervisoglu 6, Jeanvier 5,Zamburek 6, Racic 6, Roerslev 5. Subs: Dasilva 6, Henry n/a, Mbeumo n/a.

LEICESTER: Ward 8, Justin 5, Morgan 7, Soyuncu 7, Fuchs 8, Choudhury 5, Praet 6, Gray 5, Albrighton 7, Perez 5, Iheanacho 7. Subs: Dewsbury-Hall n/a, Maddison n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

4'- GOAL FOR LEICESTER! Simple as you like. Praet with a sumptious ball to the right for Justin whose low cross is tucked away by an unmarked Iheanacho at the far post.

16' - CLOSE! Roerslev's low cross is a good one, its teed up for Marcondes whose scufed shot goes into the top of the side netting.

44' - GOOD SAVE! Perez is through on goal, has plenty of time, but his drive is beaten away by Daniels.

62' - POST! Brentford take a quick free-kick, Marcondes' curling cross flicks off Soyuncu and hits the post. From the corner, Gray eventually clears.

83' - WHAT A SAVE! Brentford have a controversial corner, Fuchs is claiming he did not touch it. From the corner, Racic's volley is tipped over by Ward!

84' - DISALLOWED GOAL! The ball is volleyed in for Mbeumo who tucks it away from close range but is well off-side. Leicester's defence moved forward swiftly.

KEY STATS

This was the first meeting between Brentford and Leicester in any competition since January 1993, when the Foxes won 3-1.

Brendan Rodgers is unbeaten in domestic cup football for nearly five years.