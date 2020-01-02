Ancelotti, at his previous club Napoli, managed to do what no other manager in England has achieved this season -- beat Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool lost 2-0 in Naples in the Champions League in September and followed that up with a 1-1 draw in the return game at Anfield -- the only time the Reds have not won at home this season.

The only other defeat for Liverpool this season came in the EFL Cup when the club were forced to play a youth team against Aston Villa due to their first team being on duty at the Club World Cup in Qatar.

Carlo AncelottiGetty Images

"The Evertonians know my record against Liverpool, they will be happy with this," Ancelotti said when he was unveiled as manager.

"It's a big rivalry here and a big motivation for us. I have a really good relationship with Jurgen Klopp. It is always exciting playing against them.

" "Of course, I have beat them but they are not used to losing. It was a good day for me. I know how much Evertonians want to beat Liverpool. "

"It's not mission impossible, nothing is impossible in football," he added.

Everton have responded well to the arrival of Ancelotti, who replaced the sacked Marco Silva, enjoying wins in the Premier League over Burnley and Newcastle United before Wednesday's loss at Manchester City.

Liverpool could feature their new Japanese forward Takumi Minamino, signed from RB Salzburg and who impressed so much against Klopp's team in the Champions League, where he also came up against Ancelotti's Napoli.