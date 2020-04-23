Football
The Emirates FA Cup

Dier charged with misconduct after climbing into Tottenham stands

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur is seen speaking to Tottenham Hotspur fans in the stands following his teams defeat in the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur StadiumEric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur is seen speaking to Tottenham Hotspur fans in the stands following his teams defeat in the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur is seen speaking to Tottenham Hotspur fans in the stands following his teams defeat in the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

The Football Association has confirmed that Eric Dier has been charged with misconduct after climbing the stands to confront fans after Tottenham's loss to Norwich.

With Spurs having exited the FA Cup on penalties at home at the hands of the Canaries, Dier was seen confronting fans who he later alleged were verbally abusing his brother.

"Eric Dier has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3," read a Football Association statement.

"It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder's actions at the conclusion of the Emirates FA Cup fixture against Norwich City FC on Wednesday 4 March 2020 were improper and/or threatening.

"Eric Dier has until Friday 8 May 2020 to provide a response."

