Rooney spent 13 years at Old Trafford, becoming the club's all-time top scorer and winning numerous trophies, before leaving for a single season at Everton with his place firmly in United folklore.

He returned to English football from MLS club DC United in January and Solskjaer, who was briefly his team-mate during his playing days, was full of praise for the 34-year-old.

"Everyone loves Wayne, all the supporters at Manchester United appreciate what he did," he told BT Sport after the match.

"He played well. He shows class and sometimes he has too much time on the ball for my liking."

United reached the FA Cup quarter-finals courtesy of a double from Odion Ighalo and another strike from Luke Shaw but Solskjaer says the win was not as simple as the 3-0 scoreline might suggest.

"When you win 3-0 you should think so [be a comfortable win] but there were some scary moments in there. Early on I didn't think we played particularly well but when you get two goals like we did that is pleasing."

On Ighalo, he added: "When you get strikers in you want them to be happy and confident. He has come in here and of course we still have a few injuries and it is great for us to have Odion to call upon. He is a different striker for us and scores some good goals, there are not many who could dig that one out for his first. We have a team of good players."

Meanwhile, Ighalo, who scored his second and third goals for United, is delighted with the impact he has made since his surprise move to Old Trafford in January move from Shanghai Shenhua.

"I am happy to be around this game team, great lads and great manager, I am happy and we are working hard.

"We know we need to win the game to go through to do important things this season and end the season well. The start was not the best we can do but after 20-25 minutes we got into the game.

"I used my strength and I am happy the ball went in. For the second, they blocked it then there is nothing I can do apart from shoot.

"I had another shot but did not connect well but the most important thing is that we won.

"We want to keep the momentum going and make sure we do great this season."

United face a trip to Norwich in the quarter-finals.