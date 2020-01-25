Conor Townsend scored the only goal in the 1-0 victory at the London Stadium, with the visitors negotiating the loss of Semi Ajayi for a second yellow card.

Newcastle face a tricky return trip to the Kassam Stadium after a goalless draw with League One's Oxford United at St James' Park.

Second-tier strugglers Barnsley were victims of another upset when League One side Portsmouth hit four goals to the Yorkshire side's two.

Sheffield United defeated Millwall 2-0 with goals from former Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic and Oliver Norwood.

Premier League strugglers Norwich brought Burnley down to earth after their win over Manchester United in midweek, with Grant Hanley and Josip Drmic giving them a 2-1 win at Turf Moor.

Elsewhere, there were two more replays set up after Coventry and Birmingham finished goalless and Reading and Cardiff City drew 1-1.