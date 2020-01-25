Conor Townsend scored the winner in a 1-0 win at London Stadium, and the side negotiated the loss of Semi Ajayi for a second yellow.

Barnsley were victims of another upset when League One side Portsmouth hit four goals to the Yorkshire side's two, with the goals for the home side coming from Christian Burgess, Ronan Curtis, John Marquis and Ben Cose.

Newcastle face a tricky return trip to the Kassam Stadium after a goalless draw with Oxford United at St James' Park.

Sheffield United defeated Millwall with goals from former Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic and Oliver Norwood.

Tottenham and Southampton could not be separated after a late equaliser from Sofiane Boufal, and Premier League strugglers brought Burnley down to Earth after their win over Manchester United in midweek, with Grant Hanley and Josip Drmic giving Norwich a 2-1 win at Turf Moor.

Meanwhile, Pompey's fellow League One play-off chasers Oxford United put in a solid performance to hold Premier League Newcastle to a stalemate and set up a replay at their Kassam Stadium.

Leicester won 1-0 at Brentford in the day's first game, and Coventry and Birmingham drew 0-0.

There was another replay set up when Reading and Cardiff City drew 1-1 at Reading's ground, ensuring a return to Cardiff City Stadium.