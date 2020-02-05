Spurs appeared to be heading for a home defeat in the clash after goals from Shane Long and Danny Ings put the visitors on the brink of victory only for Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min to net late goals.

Southampton had the lion's share of the ball and chances and Mourinho has conceded that Ralph Hasenhuttl's men were the superior side but believes his charges' spirit saw them emerge as worthy winners.

"I have to be honest and say I think the best team lost on the pitch but my team were the ones with more heart and went to their limit," he told BT Sport.

"So many difficulties to even build a team, the options were not options to change the game. My team to deserved to win – but the best team lost.

"From the intensity level and freshness, they were much stronger than us. We tried to organise the team with the players available. They controlled us well. Dele changed the game after we switched to a back four.

"We had a link with Dele Alli, it was like trying to build a puzzle with a few pieces short."

Spurs have been touted as potential FA Cup winners but Mourinho is refusing to look too far ahead and is focusing on survival, with his side suffering many injuries.

"The priority is to survive. We have lots of difficulties," he told the BBC.

"I am not speaking just about Harry Kane, I am speaking about Giovani lo Celso, Erik Lamela - in this moment they could give us the balance. Today was a team completely unbalanced. Really, really hard to organise it and really, really hard to win the match."