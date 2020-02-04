A late Ro-Shaun Williams own goal saw Liverpool's young side through to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury.

The centre half nodded it into his own net in the 75th minute.

Shrewsbury thought they had taken the lead just before the hour mark when Shaun Whalley got the ball in the net - but VAR intervened to rule it out for offside.

With U23s manager Neil Critchley in charge in the absence of Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool starting line-up had an average age of 19 years and 102 days - their youngest-ever line-up to start a match in all competitions, with no recognised first-teamers on the bench either due to the scheduled Premier League winter break.

The Reds now head to Chelsea in the next round.

More to follow.