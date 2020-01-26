Shrewsbury stormed back from two down to hold a lacklustre Liverpool and secure a deserved replay at Anfield following a dramatic FA Cup fourth round clash.

Jason Cummings was the League One side's hero as he came off the bench to coolly convert a penalty before sending Sam Ricketts' men into dreamland with a composed equaliser 15 minutes from time.

Jurgen Klopp made 11 changes from the European champions' last Premier League outing, but they had seemed to be in cruise control after teenager Curtis Jones's opener was followed by an own goal by Donald Love at the very start of the second half.

However, the top-flight leaders became complacent and Shrewsbury belied the 59-place gap between the sides to take full advantage.

Klopp threw on Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino in a desperate bid to avoid another fixture, but the Shrews held firm to ensure they will be in the hat for the fifth round draw on Monday evening.

TALKING POINT

A rare blip from Liverpool. As the Merseysiders juggle their charge towards the Premier League title and defence of the Champions League, it's easy to see why Klopp doesn't want any more distractions. But he's got another one now. Yes, the Reds made changes and it's invaluable experience for some of the younger players, but the German will be hugely frustrated that a team including the likes of Fabinho, Dejan Lovren, Divock Origi and Joel Matip couldn't see a 2-0 lead out. It says much that he had to call upon two of his famous front three late on, and that goalkeeper, Adrian was the visitors' star performer. It's an irritation for the Liverpool boss, but he will still expect his fringe players to complete the job at Anfield and will give the Shrews the credit they deserve for their never-say-die spirit.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jason Cummings (Shrewsbury). The Shrews' top scorer took his tally to seven for the season with a fairytale impact as a super sub. Showed the way in terms of how to beat the excellent Adrian and deserves the plaudits he will receive for firing his teammates to Anfield.

PLAYER RATINGS

SHREWBURY: O'Leary 7, Williams 7, Ebanks-Landell 7, Pierre 7, Love 6, Laurent 8, Goss 7, Norburn 6, Golbourne 7, Whalley 7, Lang 7. Subs: Edwards 7, Cummings 8, Udoh n/a.

LIVERPOOL: Adrian 8, Williams 7, Matip 6, Lovren 6, Larouci 6, Fabinho 6, Chirivella 7, Jones 7, Minamino 6, Elliott 6, Origi 6. Subs: Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Firmino n/a, Salah n/a.

Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary