Holders Manchester City eased into the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday with a comfortable 4-0 win over ten-man Fulham.

The Cottagers made a disastrous start when Tim Ream pulled back Gabriel Jesus inside the box, earning himself a red card and giving away a penalty inside ten minutes.

Ilkay Gundogan dispatched from the spot to make Fulham’s already colossal task even harder, and City put hopes to bed 10 minutes later when Bernardo Silva found space outside the box to rifle home for 2-0.

The hosts missed several chances to kill the game off, as Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden scooped over from close range before substitute Raheem Sterling whacked the crossbar.

And while City boss Pep Guardiola cut a frustrated figure on the touchline, City finally got the job done as Gabriel Jesus scored a quickfire brace with two headers to ensure City avoid a perilously exhausting replay.

TALKING POINT

Red card killed game. Ream’s early red card killed this as a contest, and from then on Fulham had no option but damage control. They sat back, way back, and City were forced into ugly football as they struggled to break through. While a win was never in doubt, Fulham refused to be embarrassed and so as a spectacle, this one failed to take off.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City): A quick fire brace among wasteful team mates, earns the man of the match award for killing this one off once and for all.

PLAYER RATINGS

MANCHESTER CITY: Bravo (6), Cancelo (7), Garcia (6), Otamendi (7), Angelino (7), Gundogan (8), Silva (8), Foden (5), Bernardo (7), Mahrez (6), Jesus (7) Subs: Sterling (6), Stones (5), Rodri (5)

FULHAM: Rodak (6), Hector (5), Johansen (7), Ream (1), Decordova-Reid (7), Kongolo (6), Cavaleiro (5), Christie (4), Bryan (6), Onomah (5), Sessegnon (5) Subs: Jasper (n/a), Odoi (5), Cairney (5)

KEY MOMENTS

6’ - PENALTY AND A RED CARD! Ream, who started the game with a nervous touch, pulls back Jesus who is just about through on goal. It's a double whammy penalty and a red. Awful decision making.

8’ - GOAL! Manchester City take the lead! Ilkay Gundogan strokes the penalty beautifully into the bottom corner. This could turn into a long, long afternoon for Fulham. Nightmare start.

20’ - GOAL! Superb finish from Bernardo Silva! Five-a-side defending from Fulham and Silva just turns them all before finding space to shoot on his left foot into the bottom corner. Damage limitation now.

59’ - OFF THE BAR! Sterling, out of nowhere, lashes against the bar.

73’ - GOAL! Jesus grabs the third that kills this game off once and for all. Kongolo gets caught at the back and Silva nips in. Cancelo finds Jesus at the back post for a fine header but....VAR check... THE GOAL STANDS

76’ - GOAL! Jesus has a brace in two minutes! He's lurking and picks up the seconds after Rodak makes the save but can only parry towards the Brazilian.

