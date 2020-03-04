Getty Images
City to face Newcastle in FA Cup quarter-finals, Leicester host Chelsea
Holders Manchester City face a trip to Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals while Leicester will host Chelsea.
Arsenal, who are looking to win the competition for a record-extending 14th time, travel to Sheffield United.
Norwich's reward for beating Tottenham on penalties is a home tie against either Manchester United or Derby, who play in the final fifth-round tie on Thursday.
The quarter-finals will be played across the weekend of March 21 and 22, and there will be no replays.