City to face Newcastle in FA Cup quarter-finals, Leicester host Chelsea

By Eurosport UK

2 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Holders Manchester City face a trip to Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals while Leicester will host Chelsea.

Arsenal, who are looking to win the competition for a record-extending 14th time, travel to Sheffield United.

Norwich's reward for beating Tottenham on penalties is a home tie against either Manchester United or Derby, who play in the final fifth-round tie on Thursday.

The quarter-finals will be played across the weekend of March 21 and 22, and there will be no replays.

