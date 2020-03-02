The Spanish defender was signed to bolster their ailing defence in the winter window from Brazilian club Flamengo but has yet to feature for the first-team, though he was one of several first-team players to get a run out for the Under-23s against Manchester City on Friday.

And Arteta has admitted that his new signing needs minutes and is likely to play on the south coast as Arsenal look to rescue a poor season with a good cup run.

"Yes, I think he (Mari) need minutes, like Rob did, like Ainsley [Maitland-Niles] and like Reiss [Nelson] as well," he told reporters.

"I think it was a good game for them to get their fitness levels tested as well and they trained today really well. They are all, I think, ready to play."

Arteta was the club captain as Arsenal won the FA Cup in 2015 and also wore the armband in the previous year's final win and says that his side's rich history in the competition is keeping them motivated.

Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta and vice cpatain Per Mertesacker lift the FA Cup after the FA Cup Final between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on May 30, 2015 in London, EnglandGetty Images

"It's really special," Arteta said. "It's probably once of the nicest games and days of the season when you play the final day in England, at Wembley, nice weather and an incredible atmosphere.

"And you know, it's a trophy that's been very much linked with our history. So we want to continue to be attached to that, knowing that on Monday night in Portsmouth, it will be tough."