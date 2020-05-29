Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates with the trophy after victory in the FA Cup Final match between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley Stadium on May 18, 2019 in London, England.

The FA Cup will restart on the weekend of June 27-28 with the final set to take place on August 1.

Following the Premier League’s announcement that the league will restart on June 17, the FA followed suit on Friday with provisional dates for the domestic cup.

The quarter-finals will take place over the last weekend of June, with further information on venues and timings to be announced in due course.

FA Cup quarter-finals

Leicester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Norwich City v Manchester United

The semi-finals will then take place on the weekend of July 11-12, with the final three weeks later on August 1.

Ederson and Bernardo Silva of Manchester City with FA trophy during the FA Cup Final match between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley Stadium on May 18, 2019 in London, England Image credit: Getty Images

There were reports the final round of Premier League action, which typically takes place on a Sunday, would fall on the opening weekend of August – more specifically August 2.

But the FA’s announcement of the August 1 final no longer makes that possible, and it remains to be seen whether the league will now finish in late July or later in August.

FA Chief Executive Officer Mark Bullingham said: “The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we’d like to thank the Premier League Executive and Clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time.

“This has been a difficult period for many people and while this is a positive step, the restart date is dependent on all safety measures being met. The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority.”

