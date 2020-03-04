Tottenham have been dumped out of the FA Cup after losing 3-2 to Norwich City in a penalty shootout at home.

The fifth-round clash finished 1-1 after extra-time and in the shootout, Erik Lamela, Troy Parrott and Gelson Fernandes failed to score to send the Canaries through to the quarter-finals for the first time in 28 years to face either Derby County or Manchester United at home later this month.

Spurs have only themselves to blame having controlled the opening 30 minutes of the game but without getting out of second gear and Dele Alli looking isolated up front.

They took the lead courtesy of Jan Vertonghen's bullet header at the far post from Giovani Lo Celso's free-kick.

Jan Vertonghen put Spurs aheadGetty Images

The second half was a similar story with the hosts, without a recognised striker due to the injuries to Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, looking lethargic and playing without much tempo.

Jose Mourinho's side were inviting the Canaries onto them and the visitors, who left top scorer Teemu Pukki on the bench, eventually took advantage.

Substitute Kenny McLean's shot from distance was only parried by Vorm and Josip Drmic was on hand to bundle in the rebound.

Spurs finally showed some urgency in the dying minutes with Ben Godfrey pulling off a vital block and goal-line clearance.

After extra-time failed to yield a winning goal, it went to penalties with Farke's side keeping their cool with Todd Cantwell, Adam Idah and Marco Steipermann scoring in the shootout.

TALKING POINT

Mourinho's tactics

Spurs were leading and should have put the game to bed but continued to sit back and invite the Canaries onto them.

They only showed some urgency in fleeting moments. There are mitigating factors like their poor run of form and the injuries to their forwards but waiting until the 97th minute to bring on Troy Parrott, the club's only fit striker, was a strange decision.

You can allow defensive and passive football if it leads to a winning formula but that is not the case at the north London club currently.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham): The Belgian scored a rare goal with a well-taken header and was solid at the back in vital moments.

PLAYER RATINGS

TOTTENHAM: Vorm 6, Aurier 5, Dier 7, Sanchez 6, Vertonghen 8, Winks 5, Skipp 5, Lo Celso 7, Dele 6, Bergwijn 5, Lucas 5. Subs: Fernandes 5, Lamela 5, Parrott n/a.

NORWICH CITY: Krul 8, Aarons 7, Godfrey 8, Hanley 5, Lewis 6, Vrancic 7, Trybull 6, Rupp 6, Buendia 7, Cantwell 7, Drmic 8. Subs: McLean 5, Idah n/a, Tettey n/a, Stiepermann n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

11' - GOOD SAVE! Spurs take a quick free kick, Moura bursts towards the box and plays a weighted pass to Lo Celso whose low drive is saved by Krul.

13' - GOAL FOR SPURS! From a free-kick near the corner flag, Lo Celso's delivery is a good one and Vertonghen with a bullet header.

33' - CHANCE! Lewis plays it into the feet of Buendia in the box who shows lovely skill before firing a shot which is saved. 30 seconds later, Rupp's shot from distance is spilled by Vorm but it spins back into his grateful arms.

45'- GOOD SAVE! Trybull with a hospital pass to Vrancic in the box, intercepted by Moura who tries to loft it over Krul but the keeper keeps it out.

78' - GOAL FOR NORWICH! McLean's long range shot is spilled by Vorm and Drmic bundles in the rebound from close range!

109' - GOOD SAVE! Lamela threads it through to Lo Celso whose drive from a tight angle is saved by Krul.

KEY STATS

While in charge of English clubs, Jose Mourinho has now lost on each of the seven occasions his sides have taken part in a penalty shootout.

Spurs have kept just two clean sheets in 14 home games since Mourinho took charge, including none in their six home games in cup competitions.