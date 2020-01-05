West Ham United came alive late to beat Gillingham 2-0 at Priestfield Stadium thanks to goals from Pablo Zabaleta and Pablo Fornals.

The hard-fought third round tie yielded few opportunities for either side as a congested midfield and a lack of quality in the final third resulted in a match high in endeavour but low in entertainment.

The Premier League visitors just about deserved the win over their League One hosts, but needed a 34-year-old substitute to get them the breakthrough.

Zabaleta, on in place of the injured Ryan Fredericks, was left in acres of space on the edge of the box and sent his low shot pinballing-in off the onrushing Gillingham defender and goalkeeper to secure his side the win.

And his namesake Fornals made sure with a second deep into stoppage time.

West Ham will discover their fourth-round opponents on Monday night, with the draw scheduled for half-time in the tie between Arsenal and Leeds United.

