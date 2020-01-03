As part of Heads Together’s Heads Up campaign, spearheaded by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, all 32 FA Cup ties will start one minute later than originally scheduled - starting with Rochdale v Newcastle at 12.31pm GMT on Saturday.

The idea is to encourage supporters to ‘Take A Minute’ and think about their mental wellbeing.

A one-minute video, narrated by Prince William and featuring the likes of Frank Lampard, Harry Maguire and Heung-min Son will also be broadcast across stadiums before kick-off.

The film - a collaboration between Public Health England's (PHE) Every Mind Matters and Heads Up – will also be shown on television for viewers at home.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said, per Public Health England: "It’s hugely important for men to think about their mental health and take action where they can.

" I came from a family where we bottled up a lot of emotions, feelings and sometimes anxieties. I think a huge thing now is the great campaigns that are going on encouraging people to speak openly about looking after your mental health and not feel bad about how you feel inside. "

"I think as men, sometimes we can think that it’s a weakness but it certainly isn’t. It’s a huge strength."

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli added: "It’s very important to me to be a part of this campaign because I feel a lot of people like to try and deal with their problems by themselves and can feel like they sometimes haven’t got people they can talk to, or that there’s nothing they can do about it.

"There are so many people struggling with their mental health, so I want to help people understand that they don’t have to deal with it alone. There are a lot of people out there that can help and there are steps you can take to make sure your mental wellbeing is the best it can be."

In the video, Prince William, who is also the president of the FA, narrates:

" In life, as in football, we all go through highs and lows. We can all sometimes feel anxious or stressed. At moments even the little things can seem a struggle. But we can all start to change things. Every Mind Matters and Heads Up will show you the simple steps you can take to look after your mental health - helping to boost your mood, improve your sleep and feel ready for life's ups and downs. "

Fans have also been encouraged to answer a short questionnaire which helps create a personal action plan to help mental wellbeing.

What shocks are in store?

After a frantic festive period, the league action takes a break for the weekend with the FA Cup third round taking over.

But what shocks could we see? And how many changes will sides make after a busy period of Premier League football?

Rochdale v Newcastle – Saturday, 12.31pm kick-off

Wolves v Man Utd – Saturday, 5.31pm

Middlesbrough v Tottenham – Sunday, 2.01pm

Liverpool v Everton – Sunday, 4.01pm

Gillingham West Ham – Sunday, 6.16pm

Arsenal v Leeds – Monday, 7.56pm

The action begins on Saturday with an away trip for Newcastle, who head to League One side Rochdale in a 12:31 kick-off GMT.

That is arguably the biggest chance for a scalp on Saturday. Holders Manchester City host Port Vale, while Wolves host Manchester United.

Fulham, relegated from the Premier League last year, could trouble Aston Villa, while Leicester will be out to avoid defeat against 2013 winners Wigan.

Sunday sees Chelsea host Nottingham Forest and Liverpool welcome Merseyside rivals Everton to Anfield.

So could the biggest shock be in the north east? Fresh from losing Harry Kane to a torn hamstring, Tottenham head to Middlesbrough, who enjoyed a famous 2-0 victory at Manchester City in the FA Cup five years ago.

Boro may be 16th in the Championship, but they come into the tie in a rich vein of form having won their last four games.

The third round finishes with Arsenal taking on Leeds at the Emirates Stadium, an intriguing tie which pits Mikel Arteta and Marcelo Bielsa.

It will also be the first time Arsenal have faced Leeds since Thierry Henry marked his comeback with the winning goal for the Gunners eight years ago.