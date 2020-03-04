WEDNESDAY'S BIG STORIES

Say no more Gilmour a top player BUT why didn't Klopp play a full strength team?

Move over John Terry. There is a new Captain. Leader. Legend. in town and his name is Billy Gilmour. Cue Happy Gilmore jokes.

All hideous puns aside, Billy Gilmour put together a spellbinding first-half of football against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Tuesday night. The 18-year-old played with guile and assurance that belied his age against a far from shabby midfield of Fabihno, Adam Lallana and Curtis Jones, who looks a tidy, tidy footballer himself.

In the second half, Gilmour was the epitome of composure and threw in one nutmeg - that thankfully for the BBC came after the watershed - for good measure. He looks like one for the future.

For Liverpool, life - or in this case defeats - come at you quick. Liverpool have now lost three games - to Atletico Madrid, Watford and Chelsea - in two weeks. Having been on for an Invincible season and a treble, Jurgen Klopp's side need to beat Atletico Madrid now to salvage their season. Kidding but they need to stop the rot.

That's five conceded and squat scored on two games, and the question must be asked why didn't Klopp select a full-strength team? Much of Liverpool's problems post winter break appears to be a lack of rhythm. Therefore it surely made sense to field a full strength team to attempt to get back into their stride. What was he saving Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for? Bournemouth at home?

In far more serious news, a conversation needs to be had about Mason Mount's haircut. An absolute aberration.

Frank Lampard, Chelsea v LiverpoolGetty Images

The Nations League is back

Yeah. Already.

It was decent to be fair but it literally seems like it was less than 12 months ago that Portugal beat Netherlands in the final. It was? Ah right.

Anyway, the draw was made on Tuesday night and it was juicy enough. So here if the full draw.

Highlights are England against Belgium and Portugal facing off against world champions France.

The team that no one is talking about is Ukraine, who find themselves in Group 4 with Germany, Spain and Switzerland. They'll win that group and the whole thing. Calling it now. Top side.

DRAW IN FULL

League A

Group 1: Poland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Italy, Netherlands

Group 2: Iceland, Denmark, Belgium, England

Group 3: Croatia, Sweden, France, Portugal

Group 4: Germany, Ukraine, Spain, Switzerland

League B

Group 1: Romania, Northern Ireland, Norway, Austria

Group 2: Israel, Slovakia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group 3: Hungary, Turkey, Serbia, Russia

Group 4: Bulgaria, Republic of Ireland, Finland, Wales

League C

Group 1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro

Group 2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia

Group 3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece

Group 4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania

League D

Group 1: Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands

Group 2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar

Rafa Benitez elaborates on Cristiano Ronaldo ‘beef’

[Spoiler Alert: There probably was no beef]

It was reported when Rafael Benitez was Real Madrid manager – for those sorry eight months that straddled 2015 and 2016 – that the former Liverpool coach had told Cristiano Ronaldo how to better take a free-kick. Fair enough, you know, because, big Cristiano couldn't hit a barn door with a free-kick back in 2015.

Anyway, Benitez was having none of it.

"That is a lie,” he began in an interview with Marca.

"At no point did I tell him how he had to take them. The only conversation I had with Cristiano about free kicks was in preseason in Australia. I told him together with my goalkeeper coach that we had analysed his free-kicks when he was at Manchester United.

" At no point did I tell Ronaldo how to take a free-kick. "

Anyway, it is all a bit moot now because well, you know, Benitez does not coach Real Madrid and Ronaldo no longer plays for Real Madrid but Benitez probably should have told him how to take a free-kick to be fair as the 35-year-old currently can’t hit a barn door.

Also, was Benitez's title at Real Madrid not coach? So, by the very definition of his job as coach it should be no big deal if the coach of a team coached one of the players on said team to become a better taker of free kicks?

Yet, here we are a full four years later still banging on about whether Benitez coached Ronaldo. Game has gone.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafa Benitez in trainingReuters

HEROES AND ZEROES

Hero: Daan Reiziger

Ajax drew 0-0 with Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Youth League round of 16 on Tuesday. Therefore as the rules state, the fixture went to penalties. Goalkeeper Daan Reiziger was brought on as a substitute for Ajax, and proceeded to save three penalties - deeece - before absolutely leathering home the winner - sensational.

Zero: Erling Braut Haaland

“I like Ibrahimovic's mentality and how he sees different things," Haaland is reported as saying by Goal.

" I also like how he moves from one club to another, in another country – which isn’t easy – but he always comes in and just bangs in goals, from the first second. I liked seeing that. "

All fair points, to be fair, but the above means that Haaland buys into the "I am a lion" jibberish that Ibrahimovic likes spouting. Not for the Warm-Up, that; not one bit.

HAT-TIP

The detail in Jack Pitt-Brooke's report on the reasons behind Daniel Sturridge's four-month ban for gambling indiscretions are rather mind-boggling.

It was hard not to feel sympathy for Sturridge when the story broke on Monday but the above details are pretty damning.

Having said that, mind, gambling companies are the worst.

RETRO CORNER

Halcyon days when Liverpool were actually good at football...

