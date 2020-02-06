THURSDAY’S BIG STORIES

The “Oh when the nouns go marching in” derby

We don’t get any more FA Cup replays after the fourth round, so kudos to Southampton and Spurs for having a bit of fun with the last one. Rather like City at the weekend, the Saints rolled up to Tottenham’s stadium and went about their business like they were the home team.

Unlike City, they managed to score. Twice.

In this they were aided by a slightly experimental line-up from Jose Mourinho, who we can assume won’t be doing anything quite so daring ever again, and a wobbly performance from Jan Vertonghen, who was taken off before the hour was up. Once on the bench, he sat gazing into the distance like a man that’s just had 32 years of running and kicking catch up with him all at once.

After the game, Mourinho acknowledged that Southampton were the better team. However, Spurs scored the most goals, so through they go. It’s a cruel game sometimes. Add to that a nasty-looking injury to James Ward-Prowse, and a contentious penalty to give Spurs the win, and you’ve got an extremely vexing evening for Ralph Hasenhüttl.

And for the Warm-Up, too. Try as we might, we just couldn’t think of a good set-up for the punchline “Son of a Gunn”. Must be something, but can we find it? No. So we’re just going to drop it without context. Ahem:

“Son of a Gunn.”

There we go. You may now laugh.

Payet … Payet!

Oh come along now, Dimitri. That’s just rude.

The Warm-Up toyed with the idea of blaming the goalkeeper here. There’s no gap until he takes his step, after all. But then of course he takes the step, because nobody’s going to shoot from there. Shooting from there would be stupid. Shooting from there would be …

… would be very Dimitri Payet. This is the problem with trying to anticipate geniuses. You have to remind yourself that they might do the stupid thing because, to them, the stupid thing is the obvious thing and they’re good enough to do it.

Hands on Hearts

Encouraging news from Scotland: in just a few months time, Hearts will officially become a fan-owned club.

To briefly recap: Hearts fell into administration in June 2013, as the chaotic reign of Vladimir Romanov came to an end. A points deduction followed shortly afterwards, and relegation the following May.

But in 2014 Hearts were bought by Bidco, a group closely aligned with the Foundation of Hearts, with the stated long-term intention of transferring control to the fans. Now that plan has come to fruition, and in April 75.1% of the team will be owned by the people, for the people. Congratulations and best of luck to all involved.

IN OTHER NEWS

What a week Odion Ighalo’s having. First he gets his dream move to his boyhood club, and now Nike announces that his country will be wearing this lovely slice of loveliness.

IN THE CHANNELS

There’s no going back, is there? One fan. That’s all it takes. One slightly over excited fan. And now Newcastle United, a club with a proud and grand 127-year history, are Helicopter & Windmill FC.

HAT TIP

Are Barcelona in crisis? Has Eric Abidal ruined everything? Is Leo Messi going to leave and join Dulwich Hamlet on a free? (He’s always been a big Erhun Oztumer fan.) Over on the Guardian, Sid Lowe digs into the rumblings at Camp Nou.

" Messi has not won the European Cup for five years. He has watched Barcelona fail to build around him – whether he is part of that problem is a broader, more complex question – and seen a generation slip into retirement and not be replaced. He has seen a lack of direction and certainty, four directors of sport and endless advisers under this regime. He has seen the president become vice-president as well and the team become weaker, despite spending €1,000m since the departure of Neymar. And now this. No wonder he snapped. "

