Goals from Andre Wisdom and Duane Holmes put Derby 2-0 ahead at half-time before Nicky Adams pulled one back.

Jack Marriott and Rooney from the spot extended the Rams' advantage, but Northampton got another consolation courtesy of Sam Hoskins' penalty.

Reading won a thrilling penalty shoot-out over Cardiff following a 3-3 draw to book a fifth-round home tie with Premier League Sheffield United, while Birmingham also triumphed in a shoot-out, beating Coventry 4-1 after a 2-2 draw.