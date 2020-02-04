Getty Images
FA Cup round-up: Rooney strikes for Derby to seal fifth-round clash against Manchester United
Wayne Rooney was on the scoresheet as Derby beat Northampton 4-2 to book an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Manchester United.
Goals from Andre Wisdom and Duane Holmes put Derby 2-0 ahead at half-time before Nicky Adams pulled one back.
Jack Marriott and Rooney from the spot extended the Rams' advantage, but Northampton got another consolation courtesy of Sam Hoskins' penalty.
Reading won a thrilling penalty shoot-out over Cardiff following a 3-3 draw to book a fifth-round home tie with Premier League Sheffield United, while Birmingham also triumphed in a shoot-out, beating Coventry 4-1 after a 2-2 draw.