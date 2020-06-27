Harry Maguire fires Manchester United past 10-man Norwich after extra-time

Harry Maguire of Manchester United celebrates with his team mates after scoring his sides second goal during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow Road on June 27, 2020 in Norwich, England

FA Cup quarter-final, Carrow Road – Norwich 1 (Cantwell 75) Manchester United 2 (Ighalo, 51, Maguire 118)

Harry Maguire’s extra-time strike was enough to earn Manchester United a hard-fought 2-1 win against a valiant Norwich side to send the visitors through to the FA Cup semi-finals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made eight changes to his team that beat Sheffield United 3-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday, and his team produced a largely listless performance against the Premier League's bottom club.

United were poor in the first half and they did not fashion out a single shot on target in a dull 45 minutes of football.

Odion Ighalo's fifth goal for United, which now means he has scored in every game he has started for the club, arrived shortly after the break. The Nigeria international acrobatically pounced on an unintentional floated ball by Juan Mata before stabbing home.

Norwich responded well to going a goal down and Todd Cantwell found the equaliser with a stunning swerving, powerful strike into the bottom corner. It's the first time United have conceded a goal this FA Cup campaign.

However, Daniel Farke's men would have to take on the challenge of an extra 30 minutes after defender Timm Klose was sent off for a foul on Ighalo on the edge of the Norwich box.

Klose was shown a straight red after fouling Ighalo Image credit: Getty Images

United camped outside Norwich's penalty box for the majority of extra-time and Krul made a brilliant save low down to his left to deny Maguire's goalbound header from a Bruno Fernandes corner in the 111th minute.

Krul was called into action again moments later to bat away an awkward Fernandes strike. But in the final few minutes, and with Norwich tiring, United's pressure told thanks to Maguire who bundled the ball in from close range.

Maguire bundled in a late winner for Man Utd Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Man Utd were not great

They got over the line in the end, but Solskjaer's decision to make eight changes to his team from midweek nearly backfired with United looking flat for long periods of the match.

It was not until Mason Greenwood, and particularly Paul Pogba, came on that United began to look a far more threatening, cohesive unit going forward.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Harry Maguire

Maguire impressed for United Image credit: Getty Images

Maguire made an absolutely crucial block in the first half and produced a handful of critical interceptions to keep United in the game against brave Norwich.

The United captain's goal in the dying minutes was just reward for a fine all-round performance.

PLAYER RATINGS

Norwich: Krul (8), Aarons (7), Godfrey (6), Klose (5), Lewis (6), Tettey (6), McLean (6), Rupp (6), Buendia (6), Cantwell (7), Pukki (5)

Subs: Hernandez (7), Drmic (5) , Turnbull (N/A), Duda (N/A)

Man Utd: Romero (6), Dalot (5), Bailly (6), Maguire (8), Shaw (6), McTominay (6), Fred (6), Mata (6), Fernandes (5), Lingard (6), Ighalo (7)

Subs: Rashford (6), Williams (6), Greenwood (7), Pogba (7), Matic (6), Martial (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

43' CRUCIAL BLOCK! Great play from Cantwell down the left. He finds Rupp but his seemingly goalbound first-time shot just inside the area is crucially blocked by Maguire! That's the best chance of the match so far.

51' GOAL! Ighalo continues his habit of scoring in every United game he's started in! Shaw's cross is powerful and lofted up by Mata. It falls down to Ighalo who acrobatically stabs it beyond the helpless Krul. United lead!

75' WHAT A GOAL! A great strike by Cantwell to level it up! That's the first goal United have conceded in the FA Cup this season and its some goal by the 22-year-old! Cantwell picks the ball up from around 25-yards out and his swerving, powerful strike ends up in the bottom corner! Norwich are level!

89' RED CARD! Klose hauls Ighalo down right on the edge of the area and the Swiss defender is off!

111' WHAT A SAVE! Fernandes' corner is headed on target by Maguire but Krul dives to his left and pushes it away. What a sensational save!

118' MAGUIRE SCORES! Maguire has done it! United are surely into the FA Cup semi-finals! The pressure has told and Norwich have finally cracked. Pogba's lofted ball is passed into space by Ighalo on the turn. It deflects off Godfrey - after Martial gets a touch on it - into the path of the sliding Maguire who bundles it in!

KEY STATS

