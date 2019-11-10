LIVE

Bristol Rovers - Bromley

The Emirates FA Cup - 10 November 2019

The Emirates FA Cup – Follow the Football match between Bristol Rovers and Bromley live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:45 on 10 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Graham Coughlan or Neil Smith? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Bristol Rovers and Bromley? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bristol Rovers vs Bromley. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

