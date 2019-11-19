LIVE

Burton Albion - Salford City

The Emirates FA Cup - 19 November 2019

The Emirates FA Cup – Follow the Football match between Burton Albion and Salford City live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 19 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Nigel Clough or Graham Alexander? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Burton Albion and Salford City? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Burton Albion vs Salford City. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

