LIVE

Coventry City - Ipswich Town

The Emirates FA Cup - 1 December 2019

The Emirates FA Cup – Follow the Football match between Coventry City and Ipswich Town live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 1 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mark Robins or Paul Lambert? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Coventry City and Ipswich Town? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Coventry City vs Ipswich Town. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

