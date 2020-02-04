LIVE

Derby County - Northampton Town

The Emirates FA Cup - 4 February 2020

The Emirates FA Cup – Follow the Football match between Derby County and Northampton Town live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 4 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Phillip Cocu or Keith Curle? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Derby County and Northampton Town? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Derby County vs Northampton Town. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

