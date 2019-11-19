LIVE

Doncaster Rovers - AFC Wimbledon

The Emirates FA Cup - 19 November 2019

The Emirates FA Cup – Follow the Football match between Doncaster Rovers and AFC Wimbledon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 19 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Darren Moore or Glyn Hodges? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Doncaster Rovers and AFC Wimbledon? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Doncaster Rovers vs AFC Wimbledon. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

